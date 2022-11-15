Debina Bonnerjee Shares Glimpse of 'Miracle Baby' From Hospital; Fans Pour Love

Television star couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary became proud parents to their second daughter on November 11, nearly eight months after their first-born Lianna, brought light to their world on April 3 this year. The day after the couple’s second child was born, Debina, on her Instagram stories, gave users a sneak peek of their newborn from the hospital premises. The now-deleted story was also re-shared by Gurmeet on his own Instagram handle.

Luckily for fans, who missed the Instagram story, Debina also uploaded the short video clip on her YouTube channel named Debina Decodes. “Thank you for all your blessings for our little one,” read the video description. The heart-touching clip captures the power couple’s baby girl lying on a baby cot, face down, as a group of doctors and medical supervisors surround her. In the video, you can also spot a man - probably Gurmeet himself - dressed in a blue medical gown, signing some documents.

After the completion of the formalities, Gurmeet leans down to watch his baby more closely. Although he looks unrecognizable wearing a mask and a medical scrub cap, the actor seems to stare at his little one with eyes full of love and affection.

Along with the video, Debina also penned down a long and emotional note. Calling her second daughter a “miracle baby” she expressed her gratitude to all the well-wishers and doctors for their blessings and wrote, “Our miracle baby was in a hurry to come into the world… Thank you for being compassionate… all your blessings count… she is doing fine… can’t thank the doctors enough for whatever they have been doing. Daddy Gurmeet and mommy are just waiting to take the miracle baby back home.”

Earlier, both Debina and Gurmeet took the announcement of their baby’s arrival on social media. Posting one picture from their maternity photo shoot, the text layout in the snap read, “It’s a girl” in pink letters. Popular Bollywood and television celebrities like Sonu Sood, Bharti Singh, Rashmi Desai, and Asees Kaur showered the lovely pair with congratulatory messages.

Debina and Gurmeet tied the nuptial knot on February 15, 2011. Both of them starred as co-actors in the cult classic television serial Ramayan. Debina is often seen dropping adorable pictures on Instagram with her husband and firstborn daughter Lianna.

