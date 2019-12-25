Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Debina Bonnerjee Shares Throwback Pics with Gurmeet Choudhary

Now, as the year end is nearing, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary did not leave a chance to say goodbye to 2019 in style.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 25, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Debina Bonnerjee Shares Throwback Pics with Gurmeet Choudhary
Debina Bonnerjee (R) and Gurmeet Choudhary

There is no doubt about the fact that Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are one of the most stylish couples of the showbiz industry. Both lovebirds leave no chance to live life to the fullest, making everyone fall in love with them. Now, as the year is leaving us, the couple did not leave a chance to say goodbye to 2019 in style.

Debina took to Instagram to share a throwback vacay picture with her husband. Enjoying the sea view, while spending the time in the pool, Debina captioned the picture, “With just a few days left of 2019… so many goods and bads… And we faced it all together... including all of you who are reading this... a big thank you.”

Seems like the couple is missing the fun time they spent in Maldives earlier this year. Back in October, both Debina and Gurmeet shared multiple pictures to show their vacation mode in Maldives, amidst nature and beauty.

Known as the Ram-Sita Jodi of Indian TV, Debina and Gurmeet exchanged wedding vows in February 2011. The couple has been married for 8 years now and are still deeply and madly in love with each other.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram