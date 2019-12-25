Debina Bonnerjee Shares Throwback Pics with Gurmeet Choudhary

There is no doubt about the fact that Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are one of the most stylish couples of the showbiz industry. Both lovebirds leave no chance to live life to the fullest, making everyone fall in love with them. Now, as the year is leaving us, the couple did not leave a chance to say goodbye to 2019 in style.

Debina took to Instagram to share a throwback vacay picture with her husband. Enjoying the sea view, while spending the time in the pool, Debina captioned the picture, “With just a few days left of 2019… so many goods and bads… And we faced it all together... including all of you who are reading this... a big thank you.”

Seems like the couple is missing the fun time they spent in Maldives earlier this year. Back in October, both Debina and Gurmeet shared multiple pictures to show their vacation mode in Maldives, amidst nature and beauty.

Known as the Ram-Sita Jodi of Indian TV, Debina and Gurmeet exchanged wedding vows in February 2011. The couple has been married for 8 years now and are still deeply and madly in love with each other.

