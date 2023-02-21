Kerala’s Kottayam district has often dominated headlines for all the wrong reasons, be it for gruesome killings or suicides. The district once came to the spotlight when a young girl died by suicide in mysterious circumstances in 2005. Malayalam debutant director Josh has taken the subject material of this real-life incident for his film Kirukkan. This film will show how a group of police inspectors were deputed to investigate and solve this shocking case. As stated in the reports, the shooting for this film is currently underway in Vadakkanchery, Kerala. Salim Kumar, Vijayaraghavan, Maqbool Salmaan, Johny Antony and Anarkali Marikar have been roped in to play important characters in this film. Actress Kani Kusruthi will be playing the lead role in the film. Josh has also shortlisted 25 artists from theatre backgrounds to essay important characters.

The details regarding the characters have been kept under wraps except that of Kani’s, who will reportedly depict a police inspector. Actor Chemban Vinod Jose’s brother Ullas Chemban has also assisted Josh in writing the core storyline of this film. Gowtham Lenin will be the cinematographer, and the editing will be handled by Rohith V S. Manikandan Ayyappa has taken charge of the music compositions for Kirukkan. The film has a tagline: “Police station is not a dreadful place as you think of it to be.” Kirukkan is touted to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Reportedly, major portions of this film have been shot in a police station only.

A real-life story and Kani’s acting prowess are the highlights of Kirukkan. Kani has cemented her acting credentials with a lot of films like Counterfeit Kunkoo, Biriyani, and OK Computer. Her last movie Nishiddho was a stellar success among moviegoers. A critic from the OTT play appreciated the poignant storyline of this film and Kani’s charismatic acting. Reviewers appreciated how she got her teeth into the skin of her character Chaavi, a house help and part-time midwife. She made the audience feel the character’s pain with her perfect acting on screen.

