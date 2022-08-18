Debutant Malayalam Director Nahas Hidayath Starts Filming RDX

Malayalam filmmaker Nahas Hidayath started the shooting of his debut movie RDX, on August 17, with a puja at Anchumana Temple in Ernakulam,Kerala. Producer Sofia Paul’s mother, Agnes Antony, gave the clap for the first shot of the movie. Agnes was joined by Bina, mother of Nahas. According to reports, RDX is touted to be an action film. It will narrate the story of three friends Robert, Dony and Xavier.

The film is expected to have a pan-India release. Actors Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese and Neeraj Madhav will play the lead roles of the three friends. Actresses Ann Sheetal, Aima Rosmy Sebastian and Mahima Nambiar will be playing the female leads. Stunt directors Anbumani and Arivumani have been roped in for directing the action sequences in RDX. Shabazz Rasheed and Adarsh Sukumaran have penned the screenplay. Renowned music composer Sam CS has contributed to the music of this project. Baiju Santhosh, Shammi Thilakan, Maala Parvathi and Nishanth Sagar are playing supporting roles in the movie.

Antony Varghese, last week, revealed the first look poster of the movie in an Instagram post. The tag line of the movie ‘let the fight begin’ indicates that the upcoming film will be an action drama.

This project is much awaited by audiences because of the successful stint of Nahas as an assistant director for the film Godha. The film, which narrated the story of protagonist Captain, a former wrestler, was loved by the audiences.

Apart from being an assistant director, Nahas played supporting characters in Queen. Nihas essayed a minuscule role of a college student in this film. Queen narrated the story of a girl, who was the only girl student among the boys in an engineering college. This film was also quite successful. Dijo Jose Antony directed the movie.

