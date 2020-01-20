Debutante Sharvari on Working with Kabir Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra
Debutante Sharvari, who will be making her big Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2 opened up about working with Aditya Chopra, Kabir Khan in The Forgotten Army and Sanjay Leela Bhansali while interning in Bajirao Mastaani.
Debutante Sharvari, who will be seen in Kabir Khan's web series The Forgotten Army and Aditya Chopra's upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2, has spoken about her eye-opening experience working with these filmmakers.
Sharvari interned with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Bajirao Mastaani. She describes the experience as "creatively stimulating". She was then cast as the heroine of Kabir Khan's The Forgotten Army, and she went on to sign Bunty Aur Babli 2.
"I have been hugely fortunate to have found such mentors who have and are shaping my formative years in cinema. I don't have words to thank them enough. It was an eyeopening and creatively stimulating experience to have worked as an intern on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Bajirao Mastani'," she said.
She added that just by being on the sets and watching Bhansali as well as actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at work, she got to learn a lot.
On Kabir, Sharvari said he is the best mentor she could have found.
"I'm grateful that Kabir sir believed in me and gave me the opportunity to be a part of his vision, The Forgotten Army. It is an opportunity of a lifetime. I couldn't have asked for a better mentor than Kabir sir right at the beginning of my acting career," she said.
For Sharvari, Aditya empowers her as an actress. "Aditya Chopra is a visionary and I still can't believe that I am being mentored by him. His insights are invaluable lessons for me. The amount of faith and trust Adi sir puts in you as an actor automatically makes you feel empowered and confident. As an artist, you are constantly learning and trying to get better at your craft each day and I feel I have truly been blessed in my journey so far," she concluded.
