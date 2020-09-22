Decision To Do 'Utopia' Was A No-brainer: Hollywood Star John Cusack

New Delhi: Hollywood star John Cusack has largely stayed away from the small screen during his career of over three decades but when the opportunity to play Dr Kevin Christie in Amazon series “Utopia” came his away, the actor said he just couldn’t say no to it. The 54-year-old actor has headlined and been part of international hits like “Serendipity”, “High Fidelity”, “Con Air” and “2012” but “Utopia” marks his first full-fledged outing on a streaming platform.

The reason for saying yes to the show was Gillian Flynn, who has adapted the series from Dennis Kelly’s 2013 British show of the same name, Cusack said. “I hadn’t really been offered anything that I thought was really good or that I wanted to do. And this was the first thing that came along and had a great writer and it was a terrific part.

“So it was kind of easy, no brainer for me because she sent me all eight episodes and I started reading them and it was a real page-turner. I read the entire eight episodes in one day because I wanted to see what happened next. It was very surprising and terrific writing. So, it was nice to be asked by her to do it,” Cusack told .