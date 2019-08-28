Declared Dead at Birth, Specially-abled UP Girl Noopur Singh is KBC Winner
Noopur Singh won Rs 12.5 lakh at the country's most celebrated game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC) hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan.
Image: Twitter/ Amitabh Bachchan
She was declared "born dead" and thrown in the garbage by the doctors of a Kanpur hospital. A relative saw signs of life in the newborn and picked her up. The baby girl grew up physically challenged due to the first few minutes of negligence by the doctors.
Twenty-nine years later, Noopur Singh, won Rs 12.5 lakh at the country's most celebrated game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC) hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan. She answered 12 questions.
Noopur, who lives in Bighapur in Unnao district, was born to a farmer Ramkumar Singh and his wife Kalpana Singh.
Mother Kalpana Singh said: "Noopur, despite her disability, has always been a good student. She was on the merit list in Intermediate and got through the B.Ed entrance test in the first attempt.
"Today, she teaches children in a play group and also gives free education to Class 10 students."
Talking about her journey to KBC, the proud mother said that whenever the game show was telecast on TV, Noopur would answer the questions correctly even before the contestants.
"When this season began, we asked her to apply and she was selected. Our happiness knew no bounds when she ended up winning Rs 12.5 lakh," she said.
Noopur, her mother said, holds no grudges against doctors who were responsible for her disability. "She says that it was her destiny and she does not blame anyone," the mother said.
Noopur has now turned into a star of sorts in the village and people are flocking to her house to meet her.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Renault Triber MPV Launched in India at Rs 4.95 Lakh
- Jio Effect: This BSNL Plan Costs Rs 96 And Offers 10GB Daily 4G Data For 28 Days
- Salman Khan Gifts Viral Singing Sensation Ranu Mondal a House, Offers Dabangg 3 Song
- Artist Couple from India and Pakistan Shows How Similar the Two Countries Really are
- Why Was Delhi's Now Arun Jaitley Stadium Called Feroz Shah Kotla?