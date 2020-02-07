Decoding Malang's Unconventional Casting With Director Mohit Suri

Without mincing his words, director Mohit Suri calls the casting of his latest release "unusual." The film, which is a romantic action thriller, stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

The director, who has previously worked with Aditya in Aashiqui 2, says he decided to cast him in Malang as he thought it's high time that the actor should come out of his boy-next-door image and "become a hero."

"I normally don't cast people for what their market capability or marketability is. I cast them when they are right for the film. I felt that Aditya had this whole macho side which he'd not been exploring and talking. Since I know him really well, I could find that side of his. Hence, when he came to me and said I wanted to do a film with you, I felt it's about time he stop being a boy and became into a man and a hero that doesn't just require body makeover, but also a mental changeover. He was always there in the project right from the writing part," Mohit tells us.

After Aashiqui, Aditya went on to work in films like Daawat-e-Ishq, Fitoor, Ok Jaanu and Kalank, all of which underperformed at the box office. But Mohit, who is once again collaborating with the actor in Ek Villain 2, believes that Aditya's potential has been underused, more often gone unnoticed.

"I keep telling Aditya that this is his fault. The way he bares himself with me, I don't think he is like that with anybody else. He is very guarded with other people. He really bares his heart out to me and he is very out there. That's why I can get under his skin and potentially get him to do what I want him to do. For this movie, he changed things like his body language, his game. It was based on this film that Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor really liked the idea of having him in Ek Villain 2. Now he wants to explore this side of movies. He's done enough of romantic films over the last seven years. He wants to do more action driven, intense roles," Mohit adds.

On casting Kunal in the movie, Mohit says, "Kunal is an actor that I genuinely believe is one of the best actors that we have in this country. We hadn't worked together since Kalyug. The particular role of Michael that he plays in this movie required a certain level of performance which could very tricky go wrong, so I needed someone of his calibre as an actor to play."

With Disha, Mohit felt that she was an enigma waiting to be discovered. He adds, "Disha was popular already but she's done a very little work. She had 30 million followers before the film started and everyone knew her. But why is that she has never had too much screen time? So, I felt there was more to this girl than what she is. Her character is brilliant in the movie."

Talking about roping in Anil for the movie, Suri said, "lastly, I was like a child throwing a tantrum at my producer, saying that I want a star for Inspector Anjaney Agashe's part because I had something in mind. And, they understood the importance of this role and it was Luv Ranjan's (co-producer) idea to approach Anil sir. What else I could ask for. Malang is all about the energy and madness, and you won't get a madder and more energetic than Anil Kapoor."

