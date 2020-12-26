Decoding New Bride Gauahar Khan’s Wedding Style, See Pics

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25 in a traditional nikkah ceremony in Mumbai. The couple looked regal as they took the plunge. The lovebirds

decided to twin in their ethnic outfits for the D-day. They coordinated in royal ivory ensembles. Gauahar was a stunning bride as she looked like a vision in a heavily-worked sharara set and elaborate jewellery. Zaid, on the other hand, looked dapper in a sherwani.

While sharing the perfect just-married post, Gauahar wrote on Instagram, “QUBOOL HAI .@zaid_darbar (sic.)” The beautiful bride also extended her gratitude to the designer for making her dream nikah outfit come alive.

Before the big day, Gauahar shared pictures from the mehendi ceremony. She wore a yellow salwar-suit teamed with floral jewellery which was gifted to her by her brother four years ago. The duo matched their outfits in hues of yellow and golden giving perfect couple goals.

Gauahar captioned the pictures as, “Mehendi ki raat aayi! Thanking my jaan, my brother @asaadzkhan for the lovely gift that I'm wearing which was given to me 4 years back! You couldn't make it to the wedding but the love surely did! It’s so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day. This is for you Asabhai and @sabreen.a.jan ”

The pre-wedding festivities started with the traditional Chiksa ceremony. Gauahar and Zaid were smiling their hearts out in the photos. They even danced through the gala and had the best time with family and friends. Gauahar added more pictures to her Instagram timeline from the gala affair and wrote, Writing our love story on each other's hearts forever with the blessings of our family and friends and above all Allah.”

“When half of me met half of you and together the better halves shaped our beautiful moments. #Alhamdulillah. Day 1 of #GaZa celebrations - Chiksa ,” she wrote while sharing the first few glimpses.

'Happily Ever After' for Gauahar and Zaid started with a dreamy pre-wedding shoot.

Gauahar and Zaid had the most adorable wedding invites and gifted themselves a special clay mould of them holding hands. As the couple immortalised their love, Gauahar wished for her children to have beautiful hands like Zaid. They met during the lockdown period when cupid struck. On November 5, Gauahar broke the news of her engagement with boyfriend, Zaid.