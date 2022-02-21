Decoding Prakash Raj's Presence in KCR Meeting With Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar

Actor and politician Prakash Raj might not be a member of any party, but he has close ties with several political leaders in the country. Raj was present in Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR)’s meeting with his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Sunday. Raj was also present in the meeting between KCR and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in the city.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president KCR met Thackeray and Pawar at their residence in Mumbai. He was accompanied by his daughter and Telangana MLC K Kavitha. After the meetings between KCR and Maharashtra leaders, it is being speculated that Raj is likely to play a key role in KCR’s effort to build an alliance of opposition parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Raj had contested as an Independent from Bengaluru central Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 General elections. He lost to PC Mohan of BJP. He was also defeated in the Movie Artists Association (MAA) election of the Telugu film industry in October 2021.

Many are surprised by Raj’s presence with the KCR team at the Maharashtra leader’s meetings. In 2018, Raj was also present at a meeting between KCR and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Devegowda meeting in 2018.

Raj reportedly enjoys good relations with many leaders of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. KCR is expected to meet several leaders in these two states in the coming days. Raj may play some crucial role in KCR’s team towards achieving the ambition of stitching up a formidable political front against BJP at the national level.

Prakash Raj was last seen in the critically-acclaimed Jai Bheem movie starring Suriya. The film was released on November 2, 2021.

