Decoding the Trailer of Vijay-starrer Varisu For You All, Read and Watch

The much-anticipated trailer of Rashimka Mandanna and Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Varisu is finally out and the fans can’t watch it enough. The family drama is scheduled to hit theatres in January on the occasion of Pongal. Vamshi Paidipall directed Varisu, while S Thaman composed the film’s music.

The trailer begins with a shot of a joint family. Vijay plays the third son of Sarathkumar and Jayasudha. It seems that there is a rift between the father Sarathkumar and the third son Vijay. When Vijay talks to his mother, it is clear that he is living apart from his extended family by saying that every place is our place.

Father Sarathkumar and his brothers are shown as big industrialists. The trailer also shows that Prakash Raj is playing the role of Vijay’s rival. Prakash Raj has a problem with his family and his father’s business, Vijay comes to fix it and competes with Prakash Raj. Meanwhile, the trailer is a mixture of romance with Rashmika and comedy with Yogi Babu.

Sri Venkateswara Creations has tweeted about the same and wrote, “THE BOSS has arrived VarisuTrailer feast is here Nanba.”

Ahead of the film’s release, a video of S Thaman surfaced on social media. S Thaman mentioned in the video that Varisu will have up to five songs and one dance routine. The popularity of Varisu has grown as a result of this particular video, which a fan posted on Twitter.

According to trade analysts, Varisu is expected to taste success in places like Tamil Nadu and Telugu-speaking states.

Varisu has also been promoted as a family-friendly commercial movie directed by Vamshi Paidpally. . It will debut in theatres on January 12.

