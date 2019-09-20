Hours After Decomposed Body Found at Nagarjuna's Telangana Farmhouse, Police Hint at Case of Suicide

The Cyberabad police identified the highly decomposed body that was found in a plot of land owned by Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna on Friday. The body was found late on Wednesday night.

The body has been identified as that of 30-year-old Chakali Pandu, who committed suicide in a small dilapidated house located within the farmland, which is spread over 50 acres, said the police. The plot is an unused agricultural land at Papireddyguda village, under the Keshampet police limits.

The police said that the land was purchased by the popular Telugu actor and was left unused for a long time. Akkineni Amala, the wife of the Telugu superstar, had visited the land recently, in the first week of September.

On Thursday, the police suspected that the death could have taken place around six months ago.

The incident came to the fore after some farm labourers, who were carrying out agricultural work, sensed foul-smell being emitted from a shed located on the land. When they checked, a decomposed body of a male was found inside the shed. The workers alerted the Keshampet police, who inspected the scene with clues team and a dog squad.

The police filed a case of suspicious death under section 174 of the CrPC the next day.

Recently, the Telugu superstar made news as he ringed in his 60th birthday on August 29. The Manmadhudu actor chose Ibiza Island in Spain to celebrate his special day with family Naga Chaitanya, Samantha and Akhil, and some of his close friends.

On the work front, the 60-year-old actor is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 3. He was last seen in Manmadhudu 2, pairing opposite Rakul Preet Singh.

With inputs from Rishika Sadam

