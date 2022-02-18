Deep Sidhu Death: Truck Driver Accused in Actor's Accident Arrested

After Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu’s demise on February 15, his brother Surjeet had filed an FIR against the truck driver with whose vehicle his car had collided. The FIR was lodged under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (causing death by negligence). Now, the Times of India reports that the truck driver has been arrested by the police from the Delhi Bypass. According to a report published by them, the accused, who has been identified as Qasim Khan, is a resident of the Singar village.

The report further stated that Khan was transporting coal from Ahmedabad to Muzaffarnagar at the time of Sidhu’s accident. As per the publication, SHO of Kharkhoda, Jaspal Singh informed that the driver admitted that his negligence led to the accident during questioning. He will be presented to the court soon.

Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu was driving a white Scorpio and was on his way to Bathinda from Delhi when the horrific incident took place. The 37-year-old was accompanied by his girlfriend Reena Rai, who survived the accident.

Now new insights into Deep’s car accident have come to light. An eyewitness has now claimed that Deep was alive and conscious when he was pulled out of the car, post the accident. He mentioned that Deep’s car was going over 100 km/hour when it crashed into a truck.

The accident took place near Kharkhoda toll around 9:30 pm on Tuesday. His car rammed into a truck on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP). The eyewitness, who has been identified as Mohammad Yusuf, said he was driving right behind Deep’s car when the accident happened, reported India Today.

