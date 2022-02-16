Deep Sidhu No More: Ramta Jogi, Jora 10 Numbaria And Other Top Performances Of Actor-Turned-Activist

Punjabi-actor-turned-farmer-activist Deep Sidhu died in a road accident on February 15, Tuesday. He was driving the vehicle, a white Scorpio, and was on his way to Bathinda from Delhi when the incident took place. Deep was accompanied by girlfriend Reena Rai, who survived the accident. Sidhu was 37.

Talking about his acting career, the actor-model had appeared in a couple of Punjabi films. His debut project was Ramta Jogi, produced by legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra’s Vijeta films in 2015.

Deep’s popularity rose in 2018 after portraying a gangster’s role in ‘Jora 10 Numbaria.’ He had also featured in a sequel of the movie, which was released amidst lockdown but couldn’t do much business as compared to the first part.

Let’s take a look at some of his top performances in Punjabi cinema:

Ramta Jogi

Ramta Jogi is an intense love story wherein the family opposes the love brewing between two youngsters. Starting from Punjab, the film showcases how their journey lands the couple in Mumbai. The plot rightfully captured their struggle and the challenges faced in a city like Mumbai. Ramta Jogi marked Deep’s debut in the Punjabi film industry and the actor did live up to the expectations of the moviegoers.

Rang Panjab

In true Bollywood style, Rang Punjab was a stylish crime drama everyone craved for, with its good cop-demolishes-bad guy story. As SP Karamveer Singh (Deep Sidhu) chases the troop of villains led by Laali (Kartar Cheema), the story stays true to its plot from the first shot. Deep lived the character of SP Karamveer Singh and owned his screen time like a boss.

Jora 10 Numbaria

This explosive crime thriller was all about revenge – it portrayed how an ugly childhood can leave a scar for life. It was a violent revenge drama with high-voltage dialogues. It was touted that the film is inspired by true events. Jora 10 Numbaria proved to be a milestone in Deep’s acting career.

Jora: The Second Chapter

Jora: The Second Chapter was an action, thriller and political drama with crime sprinkled all over. Deep looked way more intense in this instalment. His dialogue delivery had won over the audience as it was packed with emotions. However, owing to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, the film could not do much business.

