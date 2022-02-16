Deep Sidhu Passes Away: Mika Singh, Ammy Virk And Other Punjabi Stars Mourn Actor's Death

Deep Sidhu passed away on Tuesday, February 15, after a car accident. The actor’s car collided with a truck on the Manesar-Palwal expressway in Haryana’s Sonipat district. The accident took place at around 8:30 pm near the Singhu border. The actor reportedly died on the way to the hospital.

Following his death, several Punjabi stars took to social media and mourned the actor’s death. Mika Singh took to Instagram and shared a picture of Deep along with a note for him. “Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely demise of Punjabi actor and Activist Deep Sidhu. I send my prayers to his family during this difficult time. Om Shanti (sic)," he said.

83 actor Ammy Virk also shared a picture with Deep and shared details about their chat from last week. He wrote in Punjabi, “I spot to him just last week and we were talking about a film. I told him we’ll meet soon, I am still out of Punjab. We couldn’t meet (heartbroken emoji)." Sukshinder Shinda too remembered Deep by sharing a picture of him along with a note.

“Very sad and shocking news. Rest In Peace Deep Sidhu Veer. May Waheguru give strength to the family," he wrote. Ameesha Patel too expressed her shock over the turn of events. “Life can be sooo unpredictable….R.I.P," she wrote, along with a collage of his pictures and his note for his girlfriend Reena Rai.

Gagan Kokri also shared a picture of Deep and wrote, “WAHEGURU Was just listening to your speech bro RIP DEEP SIDHU." Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi also offered his condolences to the family. “Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, #DeepSidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans," he tweeted.

Following his death, Deep’s picture with his girlfriend Reena went viral. The couple had celebrated Valentine’s Day together earlier this week. Last year, Deep was in the news for the farmers’ protest. The actor-turned-activist was accused of the Red Fort violence.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.