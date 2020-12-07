Deep Sidhu Says He Is Suffering for His Decision of Campaigning for Sunny Deol

Amid the farmers' protests over ongoing farm laws, a voice that has gone viral is of Deep Sidhu, a 1984-born Punjabi actor from Muktsar. He studied law and practiced for a few years, but later gave up his law profession to begin his acting career.

During the ongoing farmers' agitation, a video of Sidhu went viral where he was seen interacting with a police personnel in English at one of the protest sites. He was heard saying, "This is revolution and this is going to change the whole geopolitics of the country."

While the video of Deep speaking in English was nothing extraordinary for him or many others, several people raised questions that 'how can a agitating farmer speak such fluent English?’

"The new farm laws are going to take away the autonomous structure that the farmers have. Domination of the corporate sectors will always prevail over our farmers because the corporates have deep pockets and in terms of resources they are going to be in advantage. MSP is also going to be irrelevant under the new reforms. Centre has no idea about the basic requirements that farmers are struggling with. Even the APMC act that protects the farmers, is going to go away,” Sidhu told News18.

He added, "Agriculture is a state subject. Why is Centre coming up with laws which states are supposed to deal with? Every state should come up with their own convenient farming law as we live in a diverse country."

Sidhu, who is related to Bollywood actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol, said that he doesn't associate himself with any political party.

However, when Deol got ticket from BJP to contest from Gurdaspur, Sidhu was one of his local campaign team members who represented the actor.

"I am already suffering for it and see this is how they divide and create binaries. I have to be careful about such political associations from now on. However, I will always stand by the truth."

Even as the farmers' protests are raging on, there are apprehensions that agitation might exacerbate the Coronavirus situation in the national capital.

When asked about why none of the protesting farmers are wearing masks, Sidhu said, "There was a fear to begin with in everyone's mind but somehow I think we got acclimatised or maybe overcame that fear. Not even a single case of Covid-19 has been reported amongst these protesting farmers. I got tested thrice and it is still negative."