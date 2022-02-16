Deep Sidhu Shared His Last Instagram Post Three Months Before His Death, Here's What He Said

Deep Sidhu’s sudden demise has left many in shock. The actor-turned-activist, who was accused of being one of the key conspirators of the Red Fort violence which took place on Republic Day in 2021, died after a truck collided with his car on Tuesday night. Deep was on his way back to Punjab from a visit to New Delhi when the incident took place. The actor was rushed to the hospital but died on the way. As many still come to terms with his death, his last Instagram post has caught social media users’ attention.

The actor had last shared a post in November 2021, hinting at a new video in the making. The actor shared a selfie in which he was seen wearing a brown kurta and a black turban while posing for the camera. He appeared to be sharing his look from a music video. Sharing the picture, Deep wrote in Punjabi, “If we were studying in Lahore. Song is out soon."

Besides this picture, Deep’s last picture with his girlfriend Reena Rai also went viral a few hours after his death. The couple had spent Valentine’s Day together on Monday and Reena had shared a picture from their date night. Reena chose a floral white dress while Deep sported a semi-formal outfit for the night. Rose petals were spread across the floor. She shared the picture and wished followers a ‘happy Valentine’s Day’. It appears that Deep and Reena knew each other for a long time.

Several Punjabi stars have offered their condolences to his family via social media platforms. According to Hindustan Times, the actor was travelling to Punjab with Reena by his side when the accident took place. The car and truck collided near the Kundli-Manesar- Palwal expressway near Pipli toll plaza in Sonepat. Following his death, Sidhu’s brother Surjeet filed an FIR against the driver.

