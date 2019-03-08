English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepa Mehta’s Netflix Show Leila Gets a Release Date
Based on the book by Prayaag Akbar, Leila stars actors Huma Qureshi, Siddharth, Rahul Khanna and Sanjay Suri.
Image: YouTube/Netflix India
Netflix on Friday announced that their next Indian original series Leila will launch worldwide on June 14.
Based on the book by Prayaag Akbar, Leila stars actors Huma Qureshi, Siddharth, Rahul Khanna, Sanjay Suri and Arif Zakaria in pivotal roles. The six-episode series is a dystopian work of fiction set in the near future and follows the journey of Shalini, a mother in search of her daughter Leila whom she lost one tragic summer. Shalini deals with various hardships in the course of her search, in a story of longing, faith and loss. The series is directed by Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman and Pawan Kumar.
Mehta, who is also the show’s creative executive producer, said, “At the heart of this series is the journey of a woman, in search of her daughter Leila, but also in search of identity. Leila is about awareness, paying attention, and looking at the world and asking pertinent questions about future. That’s what makes it so perfect for a platform like Netflix with its global reach and ability to address a range of audiences with relevant, resonant stories.”
Talking about her role, Qureshi said, “Leila has been a fantastic project to work on. I’m thrilled to be essaying Shalini, whose unique mix of strength, grace and optimism is what gets her through all kinds of obstacles. So it really has been an honour to portray a character that has not only pushed me as an artist but I believe will resonate with a lot of young women. It is unlike anything I have done before.”
Leila will stream on Netflix worldwide from June 14, 2019.
