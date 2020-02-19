Deepak Dobriyal on Shah Rukh Khan Backing Kaamyaab, 'He Has Huge Respect for Supporting Actors'

Deepak Dobriyal, a reliably brilliant performer who has made a career working as the supporting player in films such as Omkara, Tanu Weds Manu and Hindi Medium, has thanked Shah Rukh Khan for pulling the trigger on character actors as leads in their own right.

Shah Rukh is presenting Deepak and Sanjay Mishra's upcoming movie Kaamyaab under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment. The film, also featuring Isha Talwar, tells the story of a character artiste who has been in the film business for a very long time but hasn't got a chance to do one good role in his life where he can be noticed, what he can be known for.

In an interaction with News18.com, Deepak and Isha opened up about how this move would boost the morale of several other character artistes.

"I know many people who have worked with Shah Rukh sir in the past and have spoken highly about him. I remember a couple of actors told me that once someone misbehaved with them on the sets of a Shah Rukh film, but he handled the whole situation very calmly. He has a huge respect for supporting actors -- whether it's about presenting a film like Kaamyaab or doing a cameo in Zoya Akhtar's Luck By Chance, which is the story of two strugglers trying to find their feet in the film industry," Deepak told us.

"All these things show that his concern for artistes like us is genuine. He has enough money and could have easily backed other big movies but he decided to back this film which means that he respects talent. It has never happened before," he added.

Isha, who was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Article 15, noted that people in the industry have started embracing genuine content.

"The team of Kaamyaab was looking for a northeastern girl because they thought she would fit into the role appropriately. But somehow I ended up auditioning for the movie, and subsequently, got the film. But I kept thinking, 'I've done so many films as lead. Do I want to do a supporting part?' And then, I heard Kaamyaab's story and I was like, 'Why not?' I've done a lot of films in the Malayalam film industry, where a mainstream actor plays all kinds of roles, whether it's of a hero or a supporting actor.

"I'm really happy that I didn't let Kaamyaab go in my stupidity that I only wanted to do lead role. Times have really changed. With digital content blooming, I think the lines are blurring and now an actor doesn't think that way anymore," Isha told us.