Deepak Dobriyal Recalls He Could Not Sleep The Entire Night Ahead of Shooting Hindi Medium Climax With Irrfan Khan

Deepak Dobriyal made his acting debut with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Maqbool. However, the actor gained popularity with R.Madhavan and Kangna Ranaut starrer Aanand L Rai’s Tanu Weds Manu. After that, there was no turning back as he went on to feature in several box office hits including Dabangg 2 and Hindi Medium. In a recent interview, Deepak Dobriyal revealed how Hindi Medium (which also starred late actor Irrfan Khan) was offered to him while he was shooting for Akshat Verma’s black comedy Kaalakaandi. Deepak also shared how he had never interacted with Irrfan before and therefore he was nervous when he had to shoot the climax with the actor.

“It (Hindi Medium) was offered to me while I was working in Kaalakaandi, that is when I met Dinesh Vijan, the producer. I had to begin with the climax, and wo bhi Irrfan bhai ke saath (and that too, with Irrfan Khan). I had met him before a couple of times during screenings and parties and such, but we had not really interacted. And I was so nervous that I couldn’t sleep the whole night, because I barely got time to prepare in between both the shoots,” he told Indianexpress.com.