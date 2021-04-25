Deepak Dobriyal Remembers Irrfan Khan, Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 1 Crore for Covid Relief

Legendary actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020 after a two year-long battle with cancer. In a recent interview, his Hindi Medium and Angrezi Medium co-actor Deepak Dobriyal remembered the actor after a year of his passing.

Deepak Dobriyal Remembers Irrfan Khan: Creative Thought Process Dominated His Lifestyle

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary took to social media, on Sunday, to announce that he will be opening hospitals in Patna and Lucknow to help with the Covid outbreak in the country. In his post, the actor says that the hospitals will have “ultra modern" facilities and “1000 beds". He will open more hospitals in other cities subsequently.

Gurmeet Choudhary to Open Covid Hospitals in Lucknow, Patna

After recently recovering from Covid-19, Akshay Kumar has made a donation of Rs 1 crore towards fighting the deadly virus through Gautam Gambhir’s foundation. “Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot @akshaykumar for committing Rs 1 crore to #GGF for food, meds and oxygen for the needy! God bless,” Gambhir tweeted.

Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 1 Crore for Covid Relief Through Gautam Gambhir Foundation

Comedians Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale are all set to tie the knot on April 26. The latter took to Instagram to share a reel video from Sugandha’s mehendi ceremony. The reel is a video call between the couple. “Mehendi laga ke rakhna @sugandhamishra23," Sanket captioned the video. In the video, Sugandha is wearing a green lehenga and flaunting her mehendi.

Sanket Bhosale Shares Video from Fiancé Sugandha Mishra’s Mehendi Ceremony

Actor Parth Samthaan, popular for playing the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, shared some throwback pictures from his trip to Maldives. The actor also urged everyone to stay home. “This phase shall come back soon…till then it’s important to be home and stay safe…it’s the need of the hour…stay healthy," the actor wrote alongside the pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, the actor can be seen posing in pink shirt and blue shorts on the beach.

Parth Samthaan Shares Throwback Pictures from Maldives, Urges Fans to ‘Stay Home’

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here