Deepak Dobriyal Remembers Irrfan Khan: Creative Thought Process Dominated His Lifestyle

Legendary actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020 after a two year-long battle with cancer. In a recent interview, his Hindi Medium and Angrezi Medium co-actor Deepak Dobriyal remembered the actor after a year of his passing.

Talking to Times of India, Deepak said, “Whether real life or reel life, Irrfan bhai would see things in a creative way. His creative thought process would dominate his lifestyle. He would always be surrounded by his good old friends who are writers, poets, filmmakers, and so, the topic of discussion would always be art and literature. Even on sets, whenever he would have free time, he would discuss poetry and creative ideas with people. He would always think about art and wouldn’t shy away from appreciating an artiste."

The actor added that if someone gave a good performance in front of Irrfan, it would reflect in his eyes. Deepak also said that to understand the late actor, one should understand his silence. He recounted an experience in which he sat with Irrfan, his wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil on their terrace and watched bats flying for hours.

Deepak, who has received critical acclaim for his performance in Hindi Medium said that Irrfan was very happy with the business the film made. He added that there as a pre-conceived notion that Irrfan’s films are good but don’t work at the box-office. He said that the late actor expected Angrezi Medium to do be a hit at the box-office as well.

Iffran’s last film, Angrezi Medium was hampered by the Covid-induced lockdown. The film could only stay at the theatres for less than a week before they shut down.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the film also starred Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here