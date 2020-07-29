Deepak Dobriyal Shares Omkara, Hindi Medium, Gulaal Posters to Remind People 'He was in The Film'

Deepak Dobriyal took to social media recently to seemingly express his displeasure about the fact that despite being an integral part of hit movies such as Hindi Medium, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Omkara, Gulaal among others, his face did not feature on the official posters.

Sharing Gulaal (2009) poster, Deepak wrote that he was begged by producers and director of the movie to come in as an emergency actor at the last minute. But still, he did not feature in the official posters.

In other instances, Deepak shared Omkara (2006), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017) movie posters and seemed to be expressing displeasure about the fact that he was sidelined when it came to featuring his face on the poster.

Deepak played a pivotal role in Kaamyaab (2018) alongside Sanjay Mishra. The movie deals with the struggle of a character artist in gaining fame and name in the film industry and how what an indusry should hold dearest are more often than not, neglected.

Deepak's last venture was Angrezi Medium (2020), in which he plays Irrfan Khan's brother.