Deepak Tijori is one of the most popular actors of the 90s who has starred in films such as Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Ghulam and Baadshah among others. In a recent interview, the actor talked about the Shah Rukh Khan starter Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and said that he turned down the offer and also suggested changing the climax of the film. The Kundan Shah directorial also starred Suchitra Krishnamurthy.

During an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, he said that he was ‘very sure’ that he did not want to do the film. He shared, “At that time, Shah Rukh, Kundan, Aziz Mirza, Saeed Mirza, they were all one clan. Like me and Rahul Bhatt, Vikram Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt were a clan. Like we have clans now. And when I found out that they were about to launch Shah Rukh as a hero, I thought, ‘Boss, idhar khatra hai’. I didn’t want to get involved at all."

Tijori continued, “When I got a call from Kundan, I was like, ‘Oh my God, yes, tell me!’ But I didn’t give in because Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was Shah Rukh as a hero, and everybody was one group and all that, so I was a little scared."

The actor also hosted director Kundan for some time when he insisted the former do the film. Deepak also revealed that the climax of the film was his suggestion and he got a lot of ‘gaalis’ for it.

Tijori was last seen in the films Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and Tom, Dick, and Harry 2 in 2018.

Read all the Latest Movies News here