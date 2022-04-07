Deepak Tijori On His Equation with Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Whenever We Meet...’

The 90s of Bollywood was a period that featured the three Khans of Bollywood - Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan - delivering some of their best performances. However, actor Deepak Tijori happened to have the opportunity to work with all the three Khans and gave us some unforgettable performances. In a recent interview, the 60-year-old actor shared his memories from the good old days.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Tijori said, “I was not looking at factors like whether or not my film will be a hit or a flop. At that time, when you are hungry, what comes on your plate is what you want to eat.” Tijori added that he was not picky about what projects he would and would not do since he was still new in the film industry. The actor also mentioned that he did not belong to a star family, so he did not know what kind of stories he should do and whom he should work with. Tijori told Bollywood Hungama, “So after Aashiqui, good directors and good scripts were coming my way. I kept on working. I never planned anything.”

Talking about his present relations with the three Khans, Tijori said, “I am not in touch with Shah Rukh. But when we meet, we are the same. In fact, whether it's Shah Rukh or Salman or Aamir, whenever we meet, we pick it up from where we left.” Tijori worked with Shah Rukh in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, he worked with Aamir Khan in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, and with Salman, Tijori starred in Dil Tera Aashiq.

Responding to the fact that he never won an award for his performances, Tijori said, “No, it did not hurt. I have not even been nominated till date. I guess probably because I’ve not been a social animal. I don’t drink, I don’t smoke. I am a boring, vegetarian man.”

For his next project, Tijori will don the hat of a director for Tom Dick and Harry 2, a film starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Sharman Joshi, Aftab Shivdasani, Pooja Chopra, Nazia Hussain and Sana Khaan. The film was stuck because of differences with producers, however, Tijori wants to revive it. He will also be producing and directing a film along with Raju Chadha. Titled Tipppsy, the film will be shot in Goa and Mumbai and will star Natasha Suri, Alankrita Sahai, Nazia Hussain and Sonia Birje, Hemant Bijre’s daughter.

