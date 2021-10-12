'Deeper Meaning' Behind My Decision to Leave MAA, Says Prakash Raj

Actor Prakash Raj, who resigned from the membership of Movies Artistes Association (MAA), the apex body of the Telugu film industry, after losing the elections to Vishnu Manchu, has now said that there is a “deeper meaning” behind his decision to quit MAA. Without divulging details, the 56-year-old said that he will “explain very soon” the reason to resign from MAA membership, adding that his supporters and well-wishers will be proud of him.

“Hi my dear MAA members who stood by us .. There is a deeper meaning behind my resignation to MAA. We as a team know we are responsible towards the love n support you all have extended to us. We will NEVER let you all down ..will explain very soon. you will be proud of us,” he tweeted on Monday.

Prakash Raj, who was running for MAA president post, on Sunday night lost to Vishnu Manchu despite a high-octane campaign, which got state elections like coverage. Prakash and Vishnu were standing side by side when the results were declared. Vishnu, who got emotional after the win, hugged Prakash, who also graciously accepted his defeat at the time.

The 56-year-old, however, on Monday afternoon announced his resignation from MAA membership saying the elections were based on regionalism and nationalism. “But today, these elections that took place, were based on regionalism, nationalism, and my nativity. They have started a slogan of ‘the bylaws should be changed; a person who is not a native Telugu should vote, but should not contest’,” he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

He said he has self-respect as an artist, and therefore he is resigning from the membership of MAA.

While Vishnu got the presidency and some key posts were also won by his panel members, Prakash’s camp bagged most of the executive committee (EC) posts.

