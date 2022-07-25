'Deepesh Bhan Died Due to Brain Haemorrhage': Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Co-Star Aasif Sheikh

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan, who was 41, died on July 23. The main reason behind his death has not been shared by his family, but as per Aasif Sheikh, Bhan died due to a brain haemorrhage. Aasif Sheikh plays the lead in the show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. Recently, in an interview, Sheikh claimed that Deepesh Bhan died due to a brain haemorrhage and that the actor used to over-exert himself by gymming.

While talking to Etimes TV, Aasif Sheikh said, “Lately, Deepesh was so much into gymming, running and I had also told him that after 40 one has to slow down a little bit. Don’t over-exert yourself. When he started, he was a very fit man, in between he put on weight and I asked him to control his weight and to keep checking on his diet. But he had a point to prove that I do gymming for 3 hours, my wife is not in town. I would always tell him not to exercise for so long. He would tell me that he would skip meals at night.”

Aasif Sheikh also added that Deepesh Bhan collapsed while playing cricket and blood came out of his eyes. Sheikh further added that he died of a brain haemorrhage as Bhan’s eyes were bleeding. He added, “When you get up in the morning your blood pressure is low and all of a sudden after working out he started playing cricket. He bowled six balls and after that when he bent down to pick his cap, he collapsed.”

After Deepesh Bhan collapsed, he was taken to a hospital, which was 5 minutes away from his house. However, he couldn’t make it and was declared dead.

Deepesh Bhan is survived by his wife and one-year-old son. His funeral took place on Saturday.

On the work front, Deepesh Bhan is known for his role in shows like Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, FIR, and May I Come In Madam.

