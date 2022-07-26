Deepesh Bhan's Friend Recalls Actor's Last Few Minutes Before Death: 'He Collapsed On My Feet'

Deepesh Bhan’s untimely death has left his colleagues, family and friends heartbroken. As they attended a prayer meet on Monday in the memory of the late actor, many of them broke down and got emotional on seeing his photo with a garland on it.

At the prayer meet, Deepesh’s friend Zain Khan spoke to the media about the actor’s last moments. Zain said, “It was 7.20 in the morning. We used to live in the same building. He came running to me and wanted to go to play. He usually never played on a Saturday as he had call time. But that day he had a late shoot. He used to be very supportive of me. We used to discuss work. He was in the bowling team, I was in batting. He bowled for an over and came to me to take the cap. He just collapsed on my feet and I could sense his breath fading.”

Zain continued, “I was in shock and I had never seen him like that. He has always been very active. I never saw him keeping unwell. He would make all laugh. We were all numb. We called an ambulance but were losing out on time. We didn’t want to wait, so took our car and rushed him to the hospital. But he was declared brought dead. I won’t be able to cope up with it. Media keeps calling me and I am in pain reliving that moment. Losing a friend in my arm, it’s a devastating feeling.”

Deepesh Bhan, who was known for playing Malkhan in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!, collapsed early in the morning while playing cricket. He is survived by his wife and one-year-old child.

