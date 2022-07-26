Deepesh Bhan’s Prayer Meet: Shubhangi Atre, Rohitash Gaud, Kiku Sharda Pay Their Last Respects

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan passed away on July 23. The news of his sudden demise left his friends, family, and co-stars in a state of shock. On Monday, a prayer meeting was conducted for the late actor. Several celebrities including Bhan’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain co-stars also paid their last respects. A video of the prayer meet was shared by a paparazzi account on social media.

Bhan’s colleagues and actresses Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabhi), Vidisha Srivastava, and actors Rohitash Gaud (Manmohan Tiwari), Vaibhav Mathur (Tika) attended the prayer meet among others. Bhan’s FIR co-star and comedian Kiku Sharda also paid condolences. Shubhangi, who was close to Bhan, was inconsolable as she paid her last respect.

Bhan, who is well known for playing Malkhan in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, collapsed while playing cricket early morning on Saturday. The 41-year-old is survived by his wife and one-year-old child. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Bhan’s co-star Aasif Sheikh revealed that the late actor suffered a brain hemorrhage. This happened after he went to the gym and stopped playing cricket in his building compound before heading to his shoot. In addition, the hospital where the actor was rushed immediately was hardly five minutes away. But unfortunately, Bhan was declared dead on arrival.

Apart from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, the actor kept us all entertained with his stunning performances in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, FIR, Faltu Utpatang Chutpati Kahani, and May I Come in Madam? among others.

