Deepika and Anisha Padukone Sport Similar Hairstyles in This Adorable Throwback Pic

Social media has mined a major throwback featuring Deepika Padukone. The actress is flanked by her sister, Anisha in the childhood photograph. The sister duo is matching and rocking bowl hairstyles. They smile for the camera arm in arm sitting in a garden.

Deepika often posts her childhood pictures and this image was also shared by the Om Shanti Om actress back in the year 2017 on Instagram.

Deepika’s younger sister, Anisha is a golfer and has no plans to join Bollywood.

In a nostalgic moment, Deepika bared some secrets about her and Anisha. The Cocktail actress spoke about her fondest childhood memory during an interaction with Vogue, last month. Deepika shared the room with her sister and several posters of Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio adorned the walls of their room.

In a spree of throwbacks during lockdown, Deepika uploaded a priceless click on social media. The photo shows the sibling duo beaming with smiles as Anisha hugs her elder sister from behind.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress captioned the photo as, "I miss you peanut !!!Cannot wait to jump on you and squish you!!! @anishapadukone #siblings".

Deepika will star in upcoming sports drama ’83 directed by Kabir Khan. The film is based on India’s historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Deepika will essay the role of Romi Bhatia. Ranveer Singh will portray Kapil Dev, the protagonist.

