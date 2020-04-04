Deepika Chikhalia of Ramayan Picks Hrithik Roshan-Alia Bhatt as Ram-Sita and Ajay Devgn as Raavan

Actress Deepika Chikhalia who became popular after playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan has picked actress, Alia Bhatt, as her replacement, if the show is remade. She also wished to see Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan take up the role of Lord Ram.

In an interview to Bollywoodlife, Deepika said that she would like to see Ajay Devgn play Raavan and Varun Dhawan would be a good choice to play Ram’s younger brother Lakshman.

“Sita was not a tall lady. Her head would reach exactly till Lord Ram’s chest. So, maybe someone like Alia Bhatt. I feel Hrithik Roshan would make for a good Lord Ram,” she said.

Deepika recently made a comeback to the silver screen with Ayushmann Khurana-starrer Bala.

About the epic’s main antagonist Raavan, she said, “Ajay Devgn will be excellent as Raavan. As far as Lakshman goes, I feel Varun Dhawan might be a good option".

Amidst the 21-day coronavirus lockdown, Doordarshan decided to re-run the Ramanand Sagar directed TV series which was aired during 1987-88 on DD National.

Ramayan is among the most popular TV shows ever made in India. Arun Govil, who played Rama, and Deepika as Sita became household names. So, did most other actors who were a part of the show.

About the Ramayan rerun on the small screen, Deepika said, “Ramayan is a show for the soul. I feel millennials will have a different opinion after watching the first few episodes”.

Apart from her role as Sita, Deepika has featured in Rajesh Khanna starrer Rupaye Dus Karod. The 1991 suspense-thriller had Amrita Singh, Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles.

