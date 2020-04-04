MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Deepika Chikhalia of Ramayan Picks Hrithik Roshan-Alia Bhatt as Ram-Sita and Ajay Devgn as Raavan

Deepika Chikhalia of Ramayan Picks Hrithik Roshan-Alia Bhatt as Ram-Sita and Ajay Devgn as Raavan

Deepika Chikhalia who became popular after playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan has picked actress, Alia Bhatt, as her replacement, if the show is remade.

Share this:

Actress Deepika Chikhalia who became popular after playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan has picked actress, Alia Bhatt, as her replacement, if the show is remade. She also wished to see Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan take up the role of Lord Ram.

In an interview to Bollywoodlife, Deepika said that she would like to see Ajay Devgn play Raavan and Varun Dhawan would be a good choice to play Ram’s younger brother Lakshman.

“Sita was not a tall lady. Her head would reach exactly till Lord Ram’s chest. So, maybe someone like Alia Bhatt. I feel Hrithik Roshan would make for a good Lord Ram,” she said.

Deepika recently made a comeback to the silver screen with Ayushmann Khurana-starrer Bala.

About the epic’s main antagonist Raavan, she said, “Ajay Devgn will be excellent as Raavan. As far as Lakshman goes, I feel Varun Dhawan might be a good option".

Amidst the 21-day coronavirus lockdown, Doordarshan decided to re-run the Ramanand Sagar directed TV series which was aired during 1987-88 on DD National.

Ramayan is among the most popular TV shows ever made in India. Arun Govil, who played Rama, and Deepika as Sita became household names. So, did most other actors who were a part of the show.

About the Ramayan rerun on the small screen, Deepika said, “Ramayan is a show for the soul. I feel millennials will have a different opinion after watching the first few episodes”.

Apart from her role as Sita, Deepika has featured in Rajesh Khanna starrer Rupaye Dus Karod. The 1991 suspense-thriller had Amrita Singh, Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,784

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,072

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    212

     

  • Total DEATHS

    75

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 04 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    874,628

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,182,398

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    243,871

     

  • Total DEATHS

    63,899

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres