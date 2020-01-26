Deepika Hands Out Shopping List to Ranveer on Instagram, Panga Picks up Pace at Box Office

On Saturday, Ranveer took to social media to share a new poster of '83. The poster at once saw a number of compliments rushing in the comment section. However, Deepika paid no heed to them. She had her special demands from Chennai. Deepika's comment on Ranveer's new Instagram post is winning the foodies on the Internet and their fans are hailing the actress for her wit.

This week’ Friday releases saw a clash between Panga and Street Dancer 3D. And while the latter emerged as the clear box office winner on the first day collection basis, Panga has shown a major jump in it’s Saturday collections. On Saturday its earnings took a jump with a total collection of an estimated Rs 8.31 crore. The clear jump in the collection of Panga can be credited to the positive word of mouth the film has earned on its release.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 13 saw Salman Khan scolding Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill for poking and instigating co contestant Sidharth Shukla. Viewers of the show have called out the makers for being biased towards Sidharth and expressed their anger through their tweets. Fans are of the view that Asim is being targeted each week just to show Sidharth in good light when both of them are equally responsible, if not more. #ScriptedBiggBoss13 was also among the top India trends on twitter.

January 26 is a special time for India as the citizens unite to celebrate the Republic Day. Running high on the festive and patriotic spirit, a number of Bollywood celebrities expressed their excitement for the special day. A number of other celebrities took to Twitter to wish their followers a Happy Republic Day. These celebrities include name like Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Manoj Bajpayee, Tamanaah Bhatia, and Guru Randhawa among others.

Joaquin Phoenix who became the latest actor to play The Joker had also presented audiences with his version of the character's laugh. Director Todd Phillips recently revealed that enacting the laugh was the one aspect of the character that made Phoenix truly nervous. In an interview, Phillips stated that Phoenix's nervousness even lead to him sweating while shooting for scenes that included the laugh.

February, the Vantine's month is going to have some unusual love stories. While Ayushmann Khurrana brings the story of a homosexual man trying to overcome the taboos, Lara Jean of To All the Boys 2 has fallen in love with two boys. To know more take a look at major movie highlights of the week, trailer wise.

