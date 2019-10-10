Deepika on Facing Ranveer on Badminton Court: If I Tell You the Score He Will Never Come Back

Deepika Padukone has hilariously trolled her actor husband Ranveer Singh on social media on various occasions. From Ranveer using her bronzer to commenting on her photograph, the Padmavaat star never misses out on the opportunity to drop funny comments on her husband's posts.

Recently, at an event, the Chennai Express actor was asked that has Ranveer ever been brave enough to face her on the badminton court. An amused Deepika replied, “Is that a question that I have to answer. I can tell you the score but he will be very upset. He is in Hyderabad and will never come back.”

Deepika, who choose to wear a floral maxi dress for the event, had shared pictures of her look on Instagram. Sharing the same, she wrote, "“As if flowers are ever enough!”

Recently, Deepika hosted a wrap-up party of her forthcoming film '83', which was attended by the cast and crew of the film. The Kabir Khan-directed '83' tells the story of India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, who captained the victorious team while Deepika is cast as Kapil's wife Romi.

Ranveer and Deepika, who have co-starred in blockbusters such as "Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmaavat", will share the screen space together for the first time as a couple.

Apart for '83', Deepika will be seen in Chhapaak. A story based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The Meghna Gulzar directorial will release on January 10, 2020.

