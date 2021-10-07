Deepika Padkone's Ex Sidhartha Mallya Praises Her For Mental Health Work

Actress Deepika Padukone was in a relationship with businessman Vijay Mallya’s son Sidhartha Mallya back when she was the ambassador of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Recently, Sidhartha, who turned author with his memoir If I’m Honest, spoke about his struggle with mental health issues. He also praised Deepika, who has established the Live Laugh Love foundation to destigmatise and help people with mental health issues.

Speaking to Times of India, Sidhartha said, “I think it’s amazing the work that she and everybody else do in India. There are just not enough people who talk about mental health. The fact that people like her use their platforms to promote mental health is very inspiring, and I think that the more people we can get to talk about mental health-whether it’s writing books, celebs or just grassroots level or teachers talking about it in school to children or families talking about it-better for everyone."

He also opened up about his own struggles, saying that it started in 2015-16 but he did not know about a lot of things before that. He added that he was not having conversations about mental health with anyone.

Recently Deepika opened up about her struggle with depression during her appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati with Farah Khan. She told host Amitabh Bachcahn, “Sir, in 2014, I had depression. I subsequently set up a mental health organisation, through which we try to de-stigmatise mental illness and create awareness about mental health… I didn’t feel like going to work, I didn’t feel like meeting anybody. I didn’t go out. I didn’t feel like doing anything. Many times, and I don’t know if I should say this, but I didn’t feel like living anymore.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be starring with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ’83. She also has Shakun Batra’s untitled movie in her kitty in which she will be seen with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in which she will star opposite Hrithik Roshan. The star will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan which will also star John Abraham in the lead role. She also has the Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

