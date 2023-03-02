Deepika Padukone’s “saffron" bikini in Pathaan song Besharam Rang sparked a major controversy. Several politicians had opposed to Deepika’s bikini colour and Shah Rukh Khan’s “green" shirt in the song, calling for its “rectification". Despite facing threats, major controversies and criticism before the film’s release, both Deepika and Shah Rukh remained silent and exhibited restraint in their response to the situation.

When asked about this, Deepika Padukone told India Today in an interview, “I can say this for both of us that we don’t know any other way of being. I think that’s just who we are as people and the way we have been brought up by our respective families. We came here (to Mumbai) alone with just dreams and aspirations. All we know is commitment, hard work and humility, and it has gotten us where we are. Some of it (handling adversity) comes with experience and maturity. We both have been athletes. I do know that he played sports in school and college. Sport teaches you a lot about restraint.”

Talking about her on-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh, Deepika said, “15 years ago, a superstar like him showed immense faith in a rank newcomer, who had no experience or lineage in the film industry, and cast me opposite him without an audition, mind you, that too in a double role. The beautiful part of our relationship is that one handhold or one hug communicates everything that we need to convey to each other."

Meanwhile, Pathaan has broken all the records at the box office. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, has made Rs 526 crore in India, and Rs 1022 crore globally. The film’s Hindi collections stand at Rs 508 crore nett. Pathaan also features John Abraham and has an extended cameo from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

