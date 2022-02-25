CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan Steal the Show at Farhan-Shibani's Wedding Bash; Rhea, Shanaya Join Too
1-MIN READ

Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan Steal the Show at Farhan-Shibani's Wedding Bash; Rhea, Shanaya Join Too

Deepika Padukone, Rhea Chakraborty, Aamir Khan and Shanaya Kapoor at Farhan-Shibani's wedding bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika Padukone, Rhea Chakraborty, Aamir Khan and Shanaya Kapoor at Farhan-Shibani's wedding bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Farhan Akhtar's close friend Ritesh Sidhwani threw the newlyweds a bash at his residence. Farhan was seen with his wife Shibani Dandekar, along with Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan and others.

Entertainment Bureau

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married last weekend in an intimate ceremony attended by their close friends and family. The couple later attended a dinner at Farhan’s sister, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s house and now, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s close friend, Ritesh Sadhwani hosted a massive Bollywood wedding bash for the two. The wedding bash was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood as photos and videos of the A-listers attending the bash surfaced on social media.

Several Bollywood celebs including Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D’Souza attended the bash. Also seen at the get-together were the Dandekar sisters, Anusha and Apeksha, along with Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar and step-mom Shabana Azmi. Farhan’s cousin and filmmaker Farah Khan was also spotted, apart from Siddhant Chaturvedi and Chunky Panday.

Aamir Khan arrives at Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s wedding bash.
Deepika Padukone arrives at Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s wedding bash.
Rhea Chakraborty arrives at Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s wedding bash.
Shanaya Kapoor arrives at Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s wedding bash.
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain arrive at Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s wedding bash.
Deepika Padukone wows in a black midi dress as she poses for the paparazzi.
Chunky Panday poses with wife Bhavana Panday and her BFF Seema Khan.
Sanjay Kapoor gets clicked with wife Maheep Kapoor and his son.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza arrive at Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s wedding bash.
Siddhant Chaturvedi arrives at Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s wedding bash.
Arjun Kapoor arrives at Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s wedding bash.

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

Farhan tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Shibani at a private ceremony in Khandala on February 19. After dating for nearly four years, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot last week. Bollywood celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Shankar Mahadevan, Rhea Chakraborty, Saqib Saleem, and Ehsaan Noorani were present at the nuptials.

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

first published:February 25, 2022, 08:21 IST