Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan Steal the Show at Farhan-Shibani's Wedding Bash; Rhea, Shanaya Join Too

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married last weekend in an intimate ceremony attended by their close friends and family. The couple later attended a dinner at Farhan’s sister, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s house and now, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s close friend, Ritesh Sadhwani hosted a massive Bollywood wedding bash for the two. The wedding bash was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood as photos and videos of the A-listers attending the bash surfaced on social media.

Several Bollywood celebs including Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D’Souza attended the bash. Also seen at the get-together were the Dandekar sisters, Anusha and Apeksha, along with Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar and step-mom Shabana Azmi. Farhan’s cousin and filmmaker Farah Khan was also spotted, apart from Siddhant Chaturvedi and Chunky Panday.

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

Farhan tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Shibani at a private ceremony in Khandala on February 19. After dating for nearly four years, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot last week. Bollywood celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Shankar Mahadevan, Rhea Chakraborty, Saqib Saleem, and Ehsaan Noorani were present at the nuptials.

