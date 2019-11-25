Deepika Padukone Accidentally Declares Alia Bhatt is Getting Married, Covers Up Later

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda and Ayushmann Khurrana were among a bunch of actors who came together for a discussion on films recently. During the discussion, Deepika Padukone declared that Alia Bhatt, who is dating Ranbir Kapoor, is getting married, but soon covered it up saying that she'd made it all up.

During the interview with Film Companion, Deverakonda was asked about actors who he would like to take advice from in Indian cinema. While answering the question, Vijay said, "Without shame, a lot of people on this table have been massive crushes. I've been in love with some of them like these two (Deepika and Alia). She (Deepika) got married but." To which, Deepika quipped, “She (Alia) is getting married.”

Alia immediately spoke up and said, “Excuse me, why have you made this declaration?” Deepika then quickly clarified and said that she just made it all up and laughed it off. You can watch the interview here:

A few months back, a strong rumour about Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage went around as a fake wedding card surfaced on the internet. However, Alia had laughed off the rumour.

Recently, the two were seen together at Ranbir's cousin Armaan Jain's birthday. Apart from this, Alia is preparing for her upcoming movies Brahmastra with Ranbir and Sadak 2 which is the sequel to original Sadak released in 1991.

