Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Deepika Padukone Accidentally Declares Alia Bhatt is Getting Married, Covers Up Later

During a recent group interview with a bunch of actors, Deepika Padukone declared that Alia Bhatt, who is dating Ranbir Kapoor, is getting married, but soon covered it up saying that she'd made it all up.

News18.com

Updated:November 25, 2019, 8:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Deepika Padukone Accidentally Declares Alia Bhatt is Getting Married, Covers Up Later
(Image: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda and Ayushmann Khurrana were among a bunch of actors who came together for a discussion on films recently. During the discussion, Deepika Padukone declared that Alia Bhatt, who is dating Ranbir Kapoor, is getting married, but soon covered it up saying that she'd made it all up.

During the interview with Film Companion, Deverakonda was asked about actors who he would like to take advice from in Indian cinema. While answering the question, Vijay said, "Without shame, a lot of people on this table have been massive crushes. I've been in love with some of them like these two (Deepika and Alia). She (Deepika) got married but." To which, Deepika quipped, “She (Alia) is getting married.”

Alia immediately spoke up and said, “Excuse me, why have you made this declaration?” Deepika then quickly clarified and said that she just made it all up and laughed it off. You can watch the interview here:

A few months back, a strong rumour about Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage went around as a fake wedding card surfaced on the internet. However, Alia had laughed off the rumour.

Recently, the two were seen together at Ranbir's cousin Armaan Jain's birthday. Apart from this, Alia is preparing for her upcoming movies Brahmastra with Ranbir and Sadak 2 which is the sequel to original Sadak released in 1991.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram