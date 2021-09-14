Deepika Padukone Aces Monochrome Fashion Look Once Again, This Time at the Airport

Winter may not have arrived in Mumbai, but Bollywood actress and producer Deepika Padukone showed us how she likes to pair her plaid coat with a comfy tracksuit. The actress was spotted by the paparazzi on Tuesday as she was leaving for a flight in Mumbai. As she was about to enter the airport, Deepika was seen dressed in an all-green attire. The actress wore green trousers with a loose blouse and amped up the style quotient with a beige and green check coat.

Deepika’s choice of footwear were white sneakers making sure that she was comfortable yet fashionable while travelling. The actress also carried a black handbag along with her as she entered the airport after waving to the paparazzi.

This is not the first time that the actress has shown her love for the colour green. Earlier in March, the actress had shared an Instagram post where she showed how she can ace a monochrome look with panache. The actress’s look brought together different variations of the green colour as was seen from her emerald green Dodo Bar Or’s high-waisted, wide-legged trousers, to mint green cardigan from French designer Jacquemus’ collection. The mint green cardigan was a polo-style collar, with a plunging neckline that extended into a wrap-around waist.

The top stood out with its cut-out back, which came with a tie-up fastening. The actress combined two contrasting fabrics from soft knits to faux leather for her look. Adding a touch of sporty zest to her summer fashion look, Deepika wore green Air Jordans.

Another monochrome look served by the actress was through an Instagram post shared in April. This time, Deepika was dressed in all-blue. The actress wore a sleeveless bodycon dress in a shade of blue, and paired it with a long trench coat which was a shade darker of the same colour. Completing her look, Deepika wore blue stilettos to add a sharp edge to her style.

What are your thoughts on Deepika’s monochrome fashion?

