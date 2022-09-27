Deepika Padukone Admitted to Hospital Last Night After Complaining of Uneasiness: Report

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was reportedly rushed to Breach Candy hospital, Mumbai last night after she complained of uneasiness. The Gehraiyaan actress underwent numerous tests but is now fine. However, her team has not given any official statement or confirmed this development yet. Pinkvilla reported that the actress faced quite a taxing situation and was immediately hospitalised. The publication further reported that the actress is in better condition now. A couple of months ago, similar reports were doing the rounds when the actress was shooting for her upcoming film Project K in Hyderabad. Reports stated that she was rushed to the hospital after she complained of uneasiness on the sets of the film. As reported by Indiatoday.in, Deepika was immediately taken to a hospital in the city where she was checked by the doctors. TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO <iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/OuH9ZepSVRk” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

However, the film’s producer Aswini Dutt later dismissed all such reports saying Deepika was not ‘rushed’ to the hospital but went there only for a routine check-up.

“Earlier she was down with Covid-19, but after recovering she left for Europe. And straightaway from Europe, she landed on our film sets. After mild fluctuations in her BP, she visited the hospital for an hour for a routine check-up just to make sure that everything was normal,” Ashwin told Deccan Chronicle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of her film Pathaan. The action thriller will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after his 2018 film Zero, and it also stars John Abraham. Pathaan will release on January 25, next year.

Besides Pathaan, she will make a cameo appearance in the film Cirkus, which stars her actor-husband, Ranveer Singh. She will also be seen in Project K with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani and will make another cameo appearance in SRK’s Jawan.

