Deepika Padukone Affirms Her Queen of Red Carpet Status with Cannes 2019 Appearance

The Cannes 2019 film Festival began on May 14 and has seen appearances by Hina Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, representing the Indian film industry, so far. Deepika Padukone walked the Cannes 2019 Film Festival Red Carpet on Thursday, May 16, whereas Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra also made their appearance.Deepika stunned everyone with her appearance at the Red Carpet. Donning a cream coloured gown by Peter Dundas, Deepika looked like a gift wrapped with a giant chocolate bow.With Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani, where she was seen opposite Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone has earned a name for herself. Apart from her acting skills, she has proved to be one of the finest gems of the Indian film industry with her red carpet looks. Here's a throwback on some of Deepika's red carpet looks:In Ashi Studio Gown and Aquazzura Heels, Deepika Padukone looked like a Barbie doll, dressed all in Pink. She complemented her look with a high bun and green earrings. The same year, Deepika also stole the limelight with a white lacy Zuhair Murad gown, which she carried with her neatly done open hair.For MTV Europe Music Awards 2016, Deepika wore an embellished black top, teamed with a high-waist olive green skirt and a black jacket. The ensemble was put together by designer Monisha Jaising. With tassle earrings and low ponytail, Deepika Padukone once again won our hearts with her Red Carpet appearance.Deepika Padukone looked no less than a Barbie doll when she dressed up in a Zac Posen's strapless pink gown, embellished with silver jewels.Deepika Padukone slayed the red carpet look at Cannes 2017 with a Brandon Maxwell green colour gown. The actress looked extremely elegant with a high bun and silver jewellery.In a Sabyasachi golden lehenga, Deepika Padukone looked every bit elegant and poised. She paired the look with dark lips and Amrapali earrings.(Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone fan pages on Instagram)