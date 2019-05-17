English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Padukone Affirms Her Queen of Red Carpet Status with Cannes 2019 Appearance
The Cannes 2019 film Festival began on May 14 and has seen appearances by many Indian actors like Hina Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.
Deepika Padukone smiles for a photo as she walks the red carpet at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. (Image: AFP)
Loading...
The Cannes 2019 film Festival began on May 14 and has seen appearances by Hina Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, representing the Indian film industry, so far. Deepika Padukone walked the Cannes 2019 Film Festival Red Carpet on Thursday, May 16, whereas Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra also made their appearance.
Deepika stunned everyone with her appearance at the Red Carpet. Donning a cream coloured gown by Peter Dundas, Deepika looked like a gift wrapped with a giant chocolate bow.
With Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani, where she was seen opposite Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone has earned a name for herself. Apart from her acting skills, she has proved to be one of the finest gems of the Indian film industry with her red carpet looks. Here’s a throwback on some of Deepika’s red carpet looks:
Cannes Film Festival 2018
In Ashi Studio Gown and Aquazzura Heels, Deepika Padukone looked like a Barbie doll, dressed all in Pink. She complemented her look with a high bun and green earrings. The same year, Deepika also stole the limelight with a white lacy Zuhair Murad gown, which she carried with her neatly done open hair.
MTV Europe Music Awards 2019
For MTV Europe Music Awards 2016, Deepika wore an embellished black top, teamed with a high-waist olive green skirt and a black jacket. The ensemble was put together by designer Monisha Jaising. With tassle earrings and low ponytail, Deepika Padukone once again won our hearts with her Red Carpet appearance.
Met Gala 2019
Deepika Padukone looked no less than a Barbie doll when she dressed up in a Zac Posen's strapless pink gown, embellished with silver jewels.
Cannes Film Festival 2017
Deepika Padukone slayed the red carpet look at Cannes 2017 with a Brandon Maxwell green colour gown. The actress looked extremely elegant with a high bun and silver jewellery.
IIFA 2014
In a Sabyasachi golden lehenga, Deepika Padukone looked every bit elegant and poised. She paired the look with dark lips and Amrapali earrings.
(Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone fan pages on Instagram)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Deepika stunned everyone with her appearance at the Red Carpet. Donning a cream coloured gown by Peter Dundas, Deepika looked like a gift wrapped with a giant chocolate bow.
With Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani, where she was seen opposite Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone has earned a name for herself. Apart from her acting skills, she has proved to be one of the finest gems of the Indian film industry with her red carpet looks. Here’s a throwback on some of Deepika’s red carpet looks:
Cannes Film Festival 2018
In Ashi Studio Gown and Aquazzura Heels, Deepika Padukone looked like a Barbie doll, dressed all in Pink. She complemented her look with a high bun and green earrings. The same year, Deepika also stole the limelight with a white lacy Zuhair Murad gown, which she carried with her neatly done open hair.
MTV Europe Music Awards 2019
For MTV Europe Music Awards 2016, Deepika wore an embellished black top, teamed with a high-waist olive green skirt and a black jacket. The ensemble was put together by designer Monisha Jaising. With tassle earrings and low ponytail, Deepika Padukone once again won our hearts with her Red Carpet appearance.
Met Gala 2019
Deepika Padukone looked no less than a Barbie doll when she dressed up in a Zac Posen's strapless pink gown, embellished with silver jewels.
Cannes Film Festival 2017
Deepika Padukone slayed the red carpet look at Cannes 2017 with a Brandon Maxwell green colour gown. The actress looked extremely elegant with a high bun and silver jewellery.
IIFA 2014
In a Sabyasachi golden lehenga, Deepika Padukone looked every bit elegant and poised. She paired the look with dark lips and Amrapali earrings.
(Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone fan pages on Instagram)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From Cannes Red Carpet to Her Instagram Account, Deepika Padukone is a Real-life Queen
- John Wick Parabellum Movie Review: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry and Two Dogs Kill Them All
- Telegram Founder Slams WhatsApp For Spyware Issue, says it Will Never be Secure
- Film-Maker Fridays With Sriram Raghavan
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results