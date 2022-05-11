Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Pooja Hegde: Indian Stars Set To Attend Cannes Film Festival 2022

The 75th Cannes Film Festival will kick off on May 16 and this year Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will be part of the exclusive eight-member jury presided by French actor Vincent Lindon. Deepika is expected to walk the red carpet for all ten days. Deepika has attended Cannes Film Festival since 2017 and has given us some memorable red carpet looks over the years. It will be interesting to see her upcoming jury duty looks for the international film festival at the French riviera.

However, it is not just Deepika who will be representing India at the international film festival. According to ANI, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will lead the delegation from India to Cannes. The delegation will comprise artists from major music industries across India. The delegation will include actor-producer R Madhavan, Akshay Kumar, music composer AR Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde and Nayanthara along with CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi.

The delegation also has filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and music composer Ricky Rej amongst others. It is also reported that folk music artist Mame Khan will also walk the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Besides the official Indian delegation, we can also expect Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to make her red carpet appearance once again.

The world premiere of Madhavan’s film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will also take place at the film festival. The movie will receive its world premiere in Cannes on May 19 as part of the celebration of India as the official country of honor at the Cannes Market. The biographical drama film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who was falsely accused of espionage. The film also marks Madhavan’s debut as a director.

This year also marks the 75th Indian independence day which coincides with the 75th Cannes film festival.

