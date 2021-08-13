Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday Share BTS Pics With Siddhant Chaturvedi as They Wrap Shakun Batra's Next

Deepika Padukone is currently working on multiple projects back-to-back. The actress currently wrapped the shoot for Shakun Batra’s next, which also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. Deepika, who often shares glimpses of her work with her 58.6 million followers, recently shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets, which featured the filmmaker, along with Ananya and Siddhant.

In the first picture shared by the actress, Deepika, Shakun and Siddhant can be seen lying on a bed while cuddling Ananya. In the next few pictures, she shared pictures from the shoot, featuring the DOP and the director. She also shared a silhouette of herself, as well candid shots of Siddhant and Ananya. She also shared pictures with co-star Dhairya Karwa. In the last two pictures, she shared a picture of a lipstick mark on her mask, as well as the clapboard.

She wrote, “Love, Friendship and Memories for a Lifetime…"

Ananya, on the other hand, wrote a lengthy post for the film, along with BTS pictures. She wrote, blurry moments but my feelings for u all are crystal clear. the best best best experience EVER with a crew that felt more like family. A film made with so much happiness, so many jokes and just pure love - a set where I felt most comfortable in my own skin and felt truly accepted and liberated to explore. I really feel like I’ve come out of this movie a changed person (and actor) because of what I’ve learned from each and every person on set. Human emotions and their complexities, empathy, filmmaking and the craft - grateful beyond measure for all the lessons and the opportunity to be in a film like this with MY people. Every moment that was felt was felt together. An unforgettable journey with the best co passengers ever!!!!!!! (sic)."

Deepika had recently shared a behind-the-scene picture from the sets, where she could be seen reading her lines. She wrote, “Shh…Work in progress."

On the work front, she will be starring with Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s ’83. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in which she will star opposite Hrithik Roshan. The star will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan which will also star John Abraham in the lead role. She also has the Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Ananya will also be next seen in Puri Jagannathan’s Liger with Vijay Deverakonda.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here