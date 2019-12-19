Filmmakers Karan Johar and Shakun Batra are all set to collaborate on a relationship drama. The yet-untitled film will star Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in key roles. Shakun, who has previously directed Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012) and Kapoor & Sons (2016), will also produce the movie along with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Sharing the same on his social media, Karan posted:

He's back with another dose of life & love! @deepikapadukone, @SiddhantChturvD & @ananyapandayy to star in @shakunbatra's next relationship drama releasing on 12th February 2021! Can't wait to see this magic unfold!!@apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/gT97Jb0X1G — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 19, 2019

Talking about the project, Karan said, “Shakun has directed one of the most acclaimed films of Dharma Productions — Kapoor & Sons. With this movie, he also turns producer with us. His upcoming directorial is an intriguing relationship drama, which will release on Valentine’s Day 2021. I am proud and excited about Shakun’s vision as a versatile filmmaker.”

Shakun added, “I have had a wonderful journey with Karan and his production house for almost a decade now, and I can’t wait to get back into the director’s chair for my next. It’s a relationship drama where the characters find themselves stuck in a morally ambiguous zone.”

The title of the movie hasn't been decided yet but it could be the project Deepika raving about during the Jio MAMi Movie Mela with Star 2019, where she had said," This could be the same movie that Deepika was raving about at Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star. “So, I’ve found a film that I’ll likely do early next year…but it’s not light. It will be quite dark, but it’s still in the romance space," she had said when asked about her projects after Chhapaak and '83.

The film, which will go on floors early next year, will hit the screens on February 12, 2021.

