Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi Share BTS Pics From Shakun Batra's Film; Big Update Tomorrow

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who have come together for the first time on-screen for a film, have shared behind the scenes photos as a major announcement is awaited tomorrow. The yet-untitled film helmed by Shakun Batra wrapped up in August this year. The first and the third photo shared by Deepika sees her share the frame with Siddhant. The second still sees the director explaining a scene to her whereas the last two photos give a glimpse of the film and also features Ananya Panday.

The three actors shared the same set of photos with different captions. Deepika’s post read, “Yes…It has been a bit of a wait.But as the saying goes…Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives! Hopefully, the same holds true here. I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical.And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you…Stay tuned for the announcement tomorrow!❤️"

Siddhant wrote, “Beh ke door kanhi kinare pe miley, Bikharey sipiyon se hum dono…

Na usne kuch kaha, Na maine kuch kaha, Bas baithe rahe, Aankhon mein moti bhare - hum dono.. Stay tuned! An announcement for a film very special film to me is out tomorrow."

Ananya, on the other hand, wrote, “the experience of this film, the people, all the feelings, every moment - has been nothing short of magic 💕 grateful to be part of it 🙏🏼 We have a super special announcement TOMORROW - stay tuned 🎬✨"

Although the project has been strictly kept under wraps, according to a report published in Bollywood Hungama in April this year, Deepika will be playing a fitness trainer and enthusiast. A source quoted in the publication has said that despite Dharma Production team denying it, many know that she will be playing a trainer in the “domestic noir drama."

Talking about the storyline, the source said, “The plotline goes like this – Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone play sisters in the film. While Deepika is opposite Siddhant, Dhairya plays Ananya’s love interest. Shakun has always got a kick out of complex relationship stories and in this, the complexities come when Deepika gets physically involved with her younger sister Ananya’s partner Dhairya. The whole extramarital issue has been treated with a lot of sensitivity, ala typical Shakun style and it’s an emotional watch."

