Deepika Padukone and Chhapaak Team Cancel Film Promotions in New Delhi

Deepika Padukone is busy promoting for her upcoming film Chhapaak. The actress will however not be promoting Chhapaak in New Delhi due to protests, violence and unrest in the national capital over Citizen (Amendment) Act.

Read: Farhan Akhtar Broke Law by Inviting People to Rally: Top cop

A statement issued by Deepika and director of Chhapaak, Meghna Gulzar, that was cited in a report in India Today, informed about the same.

"We believe that it will be insensitive on our part to promote our film at a time when the nation and the city is going through an emotional upheaval and unrest. We pray for peace and harmony and regret the inconvenience caused by our absence but we hope you will understand," mentioned the joint statement issued by Deepika and Meghna.

Read: Vivek Agnihotri's tirade against Farhan Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhasker

For the last few days, parts of Delhi have been witnessing protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act. Section 144 has been imposed in several parts of Delhi on Wednesday, December 19 due to planned protests against Citizen Amendment Act. Security has been tightened ahead of a protest march that is going to take place today even after the administration denied permission.

In Chhapaak, Deepika will be seen essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film that will also star Vikrant Massey playing the role of Deepika's love interest is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020. The release of Chhapaak will clash with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan.

Read: Deepika-Ananya-Siddhant in Dharma Productions’ New Film

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.