Deepika Padukone and Her Alter Egos Dancing to Energetic Song Will Add Pop of Colours to Your Morning

Deepika Padukone unleashed her fun side as she grooved to an energetic track in a new video. Shared by the actress on her verified Instagram account, Deepika can be seen wearing a colourful outfit and dancing by herself who is later joined by her 'alter egos'.

"Me...And all my alter egos," she captioned the reel video. In the short clip, she is seen wearing a pink crop top with matching joggers and a contrasting yellow jacket. She sports a short haircut and subtle makeup. Actors Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan were among the first ones to take notice of the video. Both of them dropped laughing emoticons in the comment box.

You can watch the colourful video here to light up yor morning.

Deepika has been in high spirits for quite some time now. Over the weekend, she took to social media revealing her 'weekend mood'.

She posted a picture on Instagram where the actress seems to be sitting in a restaurant dressed in a grey sweatshirt, sporting a no make-up look.

To complete her look, the actress is seen wearing reading glasses and has tied her hair back into a bun.

"Weekend Mood!" she wrote alongside the image.

On the work front, the actress has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Deepika will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and she has "'83" in line where she stars opposite husband Ranveer Singh.

She will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time for an action adventure, "Fighter", directed by Siddharth Anand.