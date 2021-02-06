Deepika Padukone and Her Sister Anisha Padukone's Then-and-now Picture Goes Viral

Deepika Padukone and her sister Anisha Padukone give us all some amazing sibling goals. The sister duo often dedicates heart-warming notes to each other on their respective social media accounts. Their loving and caring bond is admired by Deepika's fans. And now, they have dug out an old picture of the sister duo in which they are looking too adorable.

Anisha Padukone recently celebrated her 30th birthday, which ended with a sweet birthday greeting from Deepika Padukone. She shared an adorable selfie with Anisha and sent her a whole lot of love. Deepika also penned a thank-you note to Anisha. "Thank You for being the anchor in my life and for keeping me grounded yet always knowing when to keep me afloat." Referring to her younger sister as the "little one," Deepika added: "Happy Born Day 'My Little One'! May you always be blessed with good health, peace of mind and prosperity in abundance... I love you!"

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Deepika will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and she has "83" in line where she features opposite husband Ranveer Singh.