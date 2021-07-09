Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan to Come Together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film?

Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan were spotted at director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Juhu, which has fired up speculations around three of them coming together for a film. Deepika donned a long-sleeved knitwear top with blue jeans, while Kartik was seen in a white tee and brown cargo pants.

Earlier this year on Kartik’s birthday, the actress had expressed her desire to work with him. Kartik too, replied in affirmative. If it happens, it will be for the first time that the actors will share screen space in a movie and Kartik’s first collaboration with SLB.

Whereas, Deepika and SLB have had successful collaborations in the past with Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela and Padmaavat, and to see them collaborating again is going to be fabulous as always. Deepika and SLB also enjoy a very special bond. They never miss a chance to catch up with each other whenever they get some time. They have come a long way with their beautiful relationship. Deepika and SLB have treated the audiences with some spectacular movies in the past, and the prospect of the duo coming together again is highly awaited.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here