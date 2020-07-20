Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's Next Movie, Nick Jonas Posts Wish on Priyanka Chopra's Birthday

Deepika Padukone will be joining hands with Rebel star Prabhas and director Nag Ashwin for a yet untitled film which will be made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Tentatively titled Prabhas 21, the movie will hit the screens in 2022.

In another news, Nick Jonas posted a sweet birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra as the latter turned 38. The hubby also shared an unseen pic of the celebrity couple.

Also, Rashami Desai opened up on her decision to buy a luxury car after Bigg Boss 13 and how she backed out due to the coronavirus lockdown.

US pop star Nick Jonas took to social media and showered wife and actress Priyanka Chopra with compliments on her 38th birthday. He also shared an unseen picture of the couple.

Deepika Padukone has been confirmed to star opposite Rebel star Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's next directorial. The announcement was made by Vyjayanthi Movies on Sunday.

Actress Rashami Desai, in a recent review, revealed that she wanted to buy a luxury car after coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house but backed out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Simi Garewal opened up about her own bad experience in Bollywood after Kangana Ranaut made sensational statements following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a recent interview.

Asim Riaz's mirrorfies, in which he flaunts his six-pack abs, are going viral on social media.

