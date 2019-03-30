English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor to Come Together for Luv Ranjan’s Next? Deets Inside
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone who were last seen together in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Tamasha, are said come together for Luv Ranjan’s next project.
A file photo of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.
Loading...
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone who were last seen together in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Tamasha, are said to come together for Luv Ranjan’s next project. The yet-to-be-titled project also stars Ajay Devgn and the film is touted to be an action thriller.
Tipping off the news of Deepika and Ranbir sharing screen space, indianexpress.com quoted a source as saying, “It is true but nothing is on paper, so it is not officially announced yet.”
In a separate report, Mumbai Mirror quotes a source close to the development as saying, “She (Deepika) is currently busy with her first production, 'Chhapaak', being shot in the capital, while Ajay is wrapping up 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' and Ranbir is juggling 'Brahmastra' and 'Shamshera'. However, the film is likely to go on the floors only towards the year-end by which time they would have wrapped up their on-going commitments.”
If these reports turn out to be true, this would be the fourth film of the former couple. Before this, they have worked together in films like Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Tamasha (2015).
Recently, tongues started wagging when Ranbir and Deepika came together for a commercial.
On the films front, Ranbir will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra. While Deepika Padukone, will next be seen in her upcoming film on acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal titled Chhapaak.
Based on the eventful life of Agarwal, who was thrown acid at when she was still in school, the film will be jointly produced by Gulzar and Padukone.
Tipping off the news of Deepika and Ranbir sharing screen space, indianexpress.com quoted a source as saying, “It is true but nothing is on paper, so it is not officially announced yet.”
In a separate report, Mumbai Mirror quotes a source close to the development as saying, “She (Deepika) is currently busy with her first production, 'Chhapaak', being shot in the capital, while Ajay is wrapping up 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' and Ranbir is juggling 'Brahmastra' and 'Shamshera'. However, the film is likely to go on the floors only towards the year-end by which time they would have wrapped up their on-going commitments.”
If these reports turn out to be true, this would be the fourth film of the former couple. Before this, they have worked together in films like Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Tamasha (2015).
Recently, tongues started wagging when Ranbir and Deepika came together for a commercial.
On the films front, Ranbir will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra. While Deepika Padukone, will next be seen in her upcoming film on acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal titled Chhapaak.
Based on the eventful life of Agarwal, who was thrown acid at when she was still in school, the film will be jointly produced by Gulzar and Padukone.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World Idli Day: Shashi Tharoor Joins Twitter in Celebrating India's Favourite Breakfast
- Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Ruby Red Satin Shirt on Streets of Miami
- Not Going to Look Back at My Career and Think About Missed Hundreds: Maxwell
- The Great Sex Recession: Celibate Americans at Record High
- Junglee Movie Review: A Kindergarten Level Film With Impressive Action Skills
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results