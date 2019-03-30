LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor to Come Together for Luv Ranjan’s Next? Deets Inside

News18.com

Updated:March 30, 2019, 1:11 PM IST
A file photo of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone who were last seen together in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Tamasha, are said to come together for Luv Ranjan’s next project. The yet-to-be-titled project also stars Ajay Devgn and the film is touted to be an action thriller.

Tipping off the news of Deepika and Ranbir sharing screen space, indianexpress.com quoted a source as saying, “It is true but nothing is on paper, so it is not officially announced yet.”

In a separate report, Mumbai Mirror quotes a source close to the development as saying, “She (Deepika) is currently busy with her first production, 'Chhapaak', being shot in the capital, while Ajay is wrapping up 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' and Ranbir is juggling 'Brahmastra' and 'Shamshera'. However, the film is likely to go on the floors only towards the year-end by which time they would have wrapped up their on-going commitments.”

If these reports turn out to be true, this would be the fourth film of the former couple. Before this, they have worked together in films like Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Tamasha (2015).

Recently, tongues started wagging when Ranbir and Deepika came together for a commercial.

On the films front, Ranbir will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra. While Deepika Padukone, will next be seen in her upcoming film on acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal titled Chhapaak.

Based on the eventful life of Agarwal, who was thrown acid at when she was still in school, the film will be jointly produced by Gulzar and Padukone.

